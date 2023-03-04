JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science held its 20th annual Fossil Roadshow.

Visitors were able to get expert identifications on fossils they have found. The museum curators say they identified fossils of a giant ground sloth and giant bison.

The roadshow also featured fossil exhibitors from across the country displaying hundreds of fossils from fossilized dinosaurs to plants.

“There’s just so much interest generated in the public about fossils and paleontology. A lot of it is from seeing shows on TV, the Discovery Channel or reading something in National Geographic. It inspires. The school program can inspire young and old alike to want to know more about the geological history of their own area,” said George Phillips, a paleontology curator at the museum.

If you have a fossil you’d like to have identified, you can call the museum to set up an appointment with a paleontologist.