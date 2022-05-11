KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko school officials said a gun was found in a student’s bag at Kosciusko Junior High on Tuesday, May 10.

According to Breezy News, the student’s parent notified the principal that the gun might be on campus. School leaders were able to locate the gun, and police were notified.

Police have not said if the gun was loaded.

Superintendent Billy Ellzey said the student is a juvenile and is no longer at the school. He also said proper disciplinary procedures are being followed.