CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Clinton Public School District said a firearm was recovered from a student’s vehicle on Wednesday.

According to officials, administrators at Clinton High School were notified about a possible weapon in the student’s vehicle. They were made aware of the weapon on campus based on information received from social media posts.

Administrators said they recovered the firearm and notified the school resource officer. The student was placed into custody by the school resource officer.

School officials said parents were notified through a message from the high school’s administration. No one was injured.