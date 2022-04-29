JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Bethel AME Church, Different World Church, Mass Design Group, and Every Town for Gun Safety are accepting objects and items of family members or friends whose lives were taken by gun violence.

“This is a national network that raises together all these people who have been negatively impacted by gun violence. We want to empower them, and let them know their story and the death of their loved one has not ended but can continue,” said Dr. Lorenzo Neal, pastor of New Bethel AME Church.

The gun violence memorial project is based in Washington D.C. It started in 2019 in Chicago. Neighbors affected by gun violence are encouraged to become part of the Every Town Survivor Network by texting “Survivor” to 64433.

Officials with the event hope this will raise more awareness in the area about gun violence. Items can be brought as a loan and can be returned or as a gift for the memorial to keep. The project will be in Jackson from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, and from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022.