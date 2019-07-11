Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

GYN suspended after sexual assault allegations

A Mississippi doctor medical license is temporarily suspended amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, including fathering two children with patients and inserting abortion-inducing drugs into one of those women without her knowledge.

According to the Clarion-Ledger, Dr. Walter Wolfe’s medical license was suspended without a hearing on Wednesday.

Wolfe is one of two providers at Magnolia Women’s Clinic in Canton. 

Wolfe was reportedly in a relationship with the patient and she was pregnant with his child.

