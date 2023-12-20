CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton family can celebrate Christmas early. They received keys to their new home on Wednesday.

Habitat for Humanity partnered with Nissan to gift a home to the Wilkes family.

The family and volunteers spent multiple weekends with the Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area helping build the home.

The Wilkes family said they’re grateful for their new home.

“The whole process has been really smooth. Having said, they are organized and what they do and everything just went smoothly,” said Sharon Wilkes, the new homeowner.

Wilkes added that she is excited to host family gatherings and events.