Habitat for Humanity New Initiative

The Mississippi capital area Habitat for Humanity is revitalizing a north Jackson neighborhood.

They hope to renovate 100 homes in the Broadmoor neighborhood over the next five years.

The group has already given two new homeowners their keys.

Katie Gardner says, “Just as a community member and some who in invested in seeing Jackson prosper and just grow together as a community, I think this is a great initiative and I’m excited to roll up my sleeves to help with the next house that habitat is going to rehab and open up to a new family.”

Habitat is offering the homes with zero interest rate for those who need affordable housing.

