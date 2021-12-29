Habitat for Humanity opening ReStore in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Habitat for Humanity will open a ReStore on Tuesday, January 11 in Jackson.

The Northside Sun reported the location will be at the Mississippi Capital Area office at 615 Stonewall Street inside of an 8,000-square-feet warehouse.

According to the newspaper, the ReStore will sell new and donated construction materials and household items. Proceeds will go toward the organization’s mission to build affordable housing with a 30 year, zero interest mortgage.

