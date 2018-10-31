Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Habitat Young Professionals Block Party

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - On Sunday November 4th Habitat Young Professionals will be partnering with Habitat For Humanity Mississippi Capital Area for its first ever "Habitat Young Professionals BLOCK PARTY".

The event will be held at 615 Stonewall Street in Jackson, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Enjoy good music, games and more! There will be amazing household items raffled for $1.00 each: Lawn mower, BBQ grill, 72 piece tool set and more!

This is a free, family-friendly event. Food will be sold. Donations accepted! Call 601-353-6060 for more info.