Local News

Hal and Mal's celebrates New Year's Mississippi style

NYC has the ball drop, we have a catfish drop

By:

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 04:35 PM CST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 04:35 PM CST

Hal and Mal's celebrates New Year's Mississippi style

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - In addition to everyone who watches the ball drop in person, officials estimate a worldwide audience of more than 1 billion people.

Folks can watch in the Jackson area tonight at Hall and Mal's where they'll put their own Mississippi spin on the celebration with a 'catfish drop'. 

Festivities include music, food and a champagne toast at midnight.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/31/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/31/18

  • 6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18