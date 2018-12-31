Hal and Mal's celebrates New Year's Mississippi style Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - In addition to everyone who watches the ball drop in person, officials estimate a worldwide audience of more than 1 billion people.

Folks can watch in the Jackson area tonight at Hall and Mal's where they'll put their own Mississippi spin on the celebration with a 'catfish drop'.

Festivities include music, food and a champagne toast at midnight.