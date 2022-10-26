JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hal & Mal’s, a longtime staple in downtown Jackson, has new owners.

Malcolm White announced Damien Cavicchi and Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi will take the reins of the restaurant beginning November 1, 2022. White said he will have continued involvement and dedication for the business.

For 37 years, Hal & Mal’s has served local cuisine, along with hosting live music and events. White and his late brother Hal established the downtown restaurant in 1985.

“Hal & Mal’s has been much more than a business for all these years,” said White. “This is our family legacy and this transition isn’t one we have taken lightly. We believe the treasure that is Hal & Mal’s is in good hands with Damien and Mary Sanders.”

Damien Cavicchi is a chef who has most recently served as the Director of Culinary Operations and Executive Chef at the Country Club of Jackson. Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi is the owner of Ferriss & Company, a Jackson-based interior design and branding development firm.

The couple recently acquired another Jackson business, Campbell’s Bakery in Fondren.

The new owners said Hal & Mal’s will continue to operate as usual with the goal of expanding evening and weekend hours.