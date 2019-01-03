Hal Marx is focused on wife beating cancer, politics comes last

Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved

JACKSON,Miss(WJTV) - Hal Marx issued a statement on Facebook which states:

As many of you know, shortly after Thanksgiving my wife and best friend, Mindy, was diagnosed with cancer. While her prognosis is very good for a full recovery, the treatment for this terrible disease is very rough. It is hard for me to watch her go through this fight, I wish I could do so much more to ease her discomfort and make her well again.

After praying and talking it over with Mindy, I have decided that this year is not the right time for me to be campaigning for governor of our state. I owe Mindy my full attention and support. As much as I wish to serve our state, I want to be there for my wife when she needs me most. Family is always more important than politics.

I am therefore withdrawing my name from consideration in this year's campaign for governor. I will continue to proudly serve my hometown and the people who have blessed me with the opportunity to be their mayor. I greatly appreciate all of those who have encouraged me to run and who have shown their willingness to be a part of my campaign. It is a humbling experience to have so many people believe in my ability to lead our great state. While this year is not in God's plan, I hope that somewhere down the road an opportunity for more public service may be available.

Thank you to our friends and family for your support in Mindy's fight against cancer. Thank you to the people of Petal, even strangers, who have been praying for her and for us through this difficult time. We appreciate you more than you will ever know! Please keep those prayers coming!

I know that 2019 will be a year of God's healing touch on Mindy. I once again thank each of you for your friendship and your support. God bless each of you.