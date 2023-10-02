JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the Halloween season underway, many cities and organizations across the Jackson-metro area and the Pine Belt plan to host events.
Here are some of the events that you can look forward to in 2022.
Central Mississippi:
- Murder at the Deadwood Manor – October 6-8
- Ghost Hunt at McRaven – October 7
- Harvest Festival – October 10
- Pumpkin Adventure – October 11-28
- Halloween Art Market – October 14
- Oktoberfest in Pearl – October 14
- Highland Village Fall Fest – October 14
- Scarecrow Festival – October 19
- 2nd Annual Oktoberfest – October 20-21
- Scarecrow Cruise – October 20-21
- Witches’ Brunch – October 21
- Haunting of Olde Towne – October 26
- Trunk or Treat – October 26
- Nightmare on Commerce Street – October 27
- Halloween Extravaganza – October 28
- Trick or Treat at the Two Mississippi Museums – October 28
- Fondren Fright – October 28
- Shift and Sizzle/Trunk or Treat – October 28
- Tunnel of Terror – October 28
- Trick or Treat Street – October 28
- Duling Hall’s Trunk or Treat – October 29
- Trunk or Treat – October 31
Pine Belt:
- Dia de los Muertos Exhibit – October 1-31
- Hocus Pocus Showing – October 6
- Monster Mash – October 13
- Crafternoon & Hocus Pocus Showing – October 14
- Fall Festival at the Market – October 14
- Murder Mystery Dinner Show – October 14
- Ghost Hunting at Laurel Library – October 14, 21 and 28
- Ole Tyme Fall Festival – October 14-15
- Murder Mystery Night – October 16
- Halloween Pumpkin Carving – October 18
- Boo! It’s the Zoo! – October 19
- Zoo Boo – October 20-30
- Scary Movie Saturday – October 21
- Fall Fest Painting Station – October 26
- Little Shop of Horrors – October 26-19 and 31
- Rocky Horror Picture Show – October 27
- Booseum at the Museum – October 27
- Monster Mash – October 27-28
- Halloween Weekend – October 27-29
- Hattiesburg Halloween Parade – October 28
- Dead Authors Eve – October 28
- Hallow-Queens – October 28
- Brewhaha – October 28
- Trick-or-Treat at the Library – October 28
- BooDash, Walk, & Roll – October 28
- Halloween Silent Movie – October 31
Trick-or-Treat Times:
- Clinton – Oct. 31
- Laurel – Oct. 31, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Madison – Oct. 31