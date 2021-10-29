Halloween events scheduled across Jackson this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Halloween is just days away and several events are happening across the Jackson-metro area this weekend.
Take a look at the following events kicking off beginning Friday, October 29 through Sunday, October 31.
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Time
|Event Information
|October 29, 2021
|Park After Dark
|Mississippi Museum of Natural Science
|5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
|Pre-purchase ticket required for entry. Tickets are $10 for both Members and Non-Members, and must be reserved prior to event.
|October 30, 2021
|HallowTEEN
|Mississippi Museum of Art
|2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
|The MMA Teen Council will host teens to The Art Garden for an afternoon of crafts, trivia, a “spooky” gallery talk, trick-or-treating, and door prizes. Costumes encouraged! $5-$25 admission fee.
|Sunday, October 31, 2021
|I Spy Halloween
|Jackson Zoo
|12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
|The Halloween event will feature a scavenger hunt, a ride on the Endangered Species Carousel, a Haunted Cavern, a Labyrinth to solve, a Boogie Bash Dance Party, and a trip down Trick or Treat Row for candy. Admission fee is $5-$8.