Halloween events scheduled across Jackson this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Halloween is just days away and several events are happening across the Jackson-metro area this weekend.

Take a look at the following events kicking off beginning Friday, October 29 through Sunday, October 31.

DateEventLocationTimeEvent Information
October 29, 2021Park After DarkMississippi Museum of Natural Science5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.Pre-purchase ticket required for entry. Tickets are $10 for both Members and Non-Members, and must be reserved prior to event.
October 30, 2021HallowTEENMississippi Museum of Art2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
The MMA Teen Council will host teens to The Art Garden for an afternoon of crafts, trivia, a “spooky” gallery talk, trick-or-treating, and door prizes. Costumes encouraged! $5-$25 admission fee.
Sunday, October 31, 2021I Spy HalloweenJackson Zoo12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.The Halloween event will feature a scavenger hunt, a ride on the Endangered Species Carousel, a Haunted Cavern, a Labyrinth to solve, a Boogie Bash Dance Party, and a trip down Trick or Treat Row for candy.  Admission fee is $5-$8.

