Halloween events scheduled across Jackson this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Booster shots are ready across the country. Doctors said if you received the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, you can now mix or match when getting the booster shot.

Doctors said getting your booster shot is a great idea if you’re eligible. According to the CDC, those 18 and older can should receive a booster shot at least two months following receiving their Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Dr. Timothy Quinn said getting a booster is an extra added layer of protection against the virus.