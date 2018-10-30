Halloween is Tonight in the City of Jackson
Citizens of Jackson will be celebrating Halloween tonight
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Due to the expectation of a 100% chance of inclement weather.
All Halloween activities will take place TONIGHT, Tuesday, October 30, 2018 in the City of Jackson.
TRUNK-OR-TREAT will take place from 4:00 – 8:00 pm at the Jackson Police Training Academy.
TRICK-OR-TREAT hours will go from 4:00 – 9:00 pm.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Latest: Redskins get safety Clinton-Dix from Packers
- Simpson County school district responds to incident at Mendenhall Jr. High
- Broncos trade wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to Texans
- Facebook 3Q revenue slightly below expectations