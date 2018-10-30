Local News

Halloween is Tonight in the City of Jackson

Citizens of Jackson will be celebrating Halloween tonight

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 09:28 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 09:28 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Due to the expectation of a 100% chance of inclement weather.

All Halloween activities will take place TONIGHT, Tuesday, October 30, 2018 in the City of Jackson.

TRUNK-OR-TREAT will take place from 4:00 – 8:00 pm at the Jackson Police Training Academy.

TRICK-OR-TREAT hours will go from 4:00 – 9:00 pm.
 

