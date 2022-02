JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers with the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival will hold a news conference for the 2022 event on Tuesday, February 8.

The news conference will be at Hal & Mal’s in Jackson at 10:00 a.m.

During the event, organizers will announce the official date for the parade and festival, as well as this year’s theme. The event will raise money for Children’s of Mississippi.