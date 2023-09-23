MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s biggest aviation and automotive event was held at the Madison Airport on Saturday.

The Hangar Hangover showcases incredible show cars, different examples of aviation, and fully restored aircrafts from the World War II era.

“We’ve got cars, we’ve got everything from Porsches and Ferraris, all the way down to old army trucks we’ve got. We actually have an Army truck that was actually on the post when Elvis Presley was stationed in Germany. So, he may have been in that vehicle, and he may not have, but it’s a neat vehicle here today,” said Jack Welch, wing leader for Mississippi Wing of the Commemorative Airforce.

People got a chance to watch flight demos all day, and some could even book a ride in an aircraft.

Organizers said they hope kids gain a bigger interest in aviation.

“Our target audience is 5 to 15 years old. So, getting a chance to talk to kids, letting them see the military planes. We’ve got military stuff that they can see, and stuff that they may not have seen. You’d be amazed. A field phone. How many kids have you ever seen how to pick up a field phone and use that? So, it’s really good getting a chance for kids to see the excitement on their face,” said Welch.

Proceeds for the event will benefit the Mississippi Wing of the Commemorative Airforce.