HAPPENING NOW: Boo At The Zoo

JACKSON, MISS. - If you're looking for a fun event for the family this weekend, Boo at the Zoo is happening right now at the Jackson Zoo!

Boo at the Zoo is a Caring for Mississippi event, so you may be able to catch the WJTV 12 team.

For those interested in going, the Boo at the Zoo will last from 5 p.m to 8 p.m on Saturday, October 27th.

Tickets are $10:50 for people 13 and up, $7:25 for children aged 3-12, $3.00 for zoo members, and child under 2 get in for free.

WJTV 12's Margaret-Ann Carter has a preview from the Jackson Zoo.