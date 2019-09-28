Happening Now: Highway 49 Fest in Richland

Richland, Miss. (WJTV)- As the 2019 Highway 49 Festival continues in full effect, families are still making food and fun their priority.

The festival started this morning at 8:30 a.m. with a kickball tournament followed by a car show and arts and crafts market in the park for families to enjoy with their children.

Participants were also able to indulge in tasty foods and listen to live music from local entertainment from blues singer Muddy Waters. Adam Hambrick was also included in the free performing line-up.





A live concert by the award-winning country music band, “Lanco”, is set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. to perform.

The event is being held on Richland’s soccer fields!