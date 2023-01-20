JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV turns 70-years old on Friday, January 20, 2023.

It was January 20, 1953, that WJTV signed on the air becoming Mississippi’s first television station. It was a new day for the state.

Dwight Eisenhower was inaugurated as president in Washington that day. For the first-time, people in Jackson got to see history being made live, as WJTV broadcast the inauguration that first day we were on the air.

There has been a parade of personalities here through the decades. Some you may remember, some not. But they all left their mark on Jackson television. For instances, Jackson newsman Bert Case started with WJTV.

Augie File was the sports department for years in the early days. Dick Millier did “Good Morning Mississippi” and then was back in the afternoon as “Skipper Dick” with a live children’s cartoon show complete with ice cream for all.

Probably most memorable of the early WJTV broadcasters was Weatherman Bob Neblett, standing in front of his weather map, accompanied by his weather jingle.