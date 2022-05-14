YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pavement work at Yazoo City High School (YCHS) has been temporarily stopped after workers were reportedly harassed.

The Yazoo Herald reported Delta Asphalt workers were beginning pavement work on a parking lot at the school when community members harassed them.

Mayor David Starling said he’s disappointed by the actions of several community members. He added that the city will not be a community where there is no respect for others.

According to the newspaper, the pavement work will resume when the school’s semester ends.