JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Mississippians make their daily commutes to work and school, it may be helpful to know which areas on your route to avoid.

Utilizing the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s historical data, WJTV 12 News found problem areas on seven common routes in the metro area. The numbers are the average number of vehicles that travel in the area over 48 hours. Numbers are rounded to units of 100.

Natchez Trace

Distance analyzed: Raymond to Canton

Raymond to Canton Average traffic (on any point in route): 5,800 drivers

5,800 drivers Worst Spot (most traffic on route): I-55 interchange in Ridgeland, 14,000 drivers

Many across the state travel the two-lane road stretching from Natchez to Nashville. The Federal Parkway receives relatively light traffic on most of the route compared to the surrounding interstates and highways. It shouldn’t be surprising that its most congested point in the metro area is at an interstate interchange. That I-55 interchange averages close to 14,000 drivers over two days. As you go away in either direction, traffic decreases to as low as 1,100 drivers over two days around Clinton Raymond Road in Clinton and 1,100 drivers around Firelane Road in Canton.

Highway 80

Distance: Clinton to Pelahatchie

Clinton to Pelahatchie Average traffic: 16,800 drivers

16,800 drivers Worst Spots: MS Highway 18 intersection in Brandon, Airport Road intersection in Pearl, 25,000 drivers

Highway 80 goes through many of the same areas I-20 goes through in the Jackson metro area. The most congestion on the U.S. Highway will be in Brandon. As one drives through Pearl or towards Pelahatchie, traffic will significantly improve.

Lakeland Drive

Distance: Jackson to Brandon

Jackson to Brandon Average traffic: 31,600 drivers

31,600 drivers Worst Spot: Airport Road intersection in Flowood, 53,000 drivers

Mississippi Highway 25, more commonly known as Lakeland Drive, is used by many in the metro to avoid most of the worst traffic from I-20 and I-55. Airport Road is the road many people driving on I-20 use to get to Lakeland Drive to avoid traffic close to the stack. Ironically, that intersection has the most traffic on average compared to any other point between Jackson and Brandon. Interestingly, the same trend isn’t as pronounced for those on I-55 going on Lakeland Drive to avoid the stack, despite that interstate having more traffic than I-20.

Highway 49

Distance: Florence to Pearl

Florence to Pearl Average traffic: 36,100 drivers

36,100 drivers Worst Spot: I-20 interchange, 48,000 drivers

The most direct route to South Mississippi mainly goes through Rankin County for those living in the metro. The Highway 49 Expansion was completed last year, allowing those traveling from Richland and Florence to travel more easily to Jackson. Considering this is the primary way to South Mississippi, the highway has a unique route that the other six do not mirror.

I-220

Distance: Jackson to Ridgeland

Jackson to Ridgeland Average traffic: 50,750 drivers

50,750 drivers Worst Spot: I-220 close to Industrial Drive, 59,000 drivers

As a surprise for many, the lowest traffic area on I-220 is around the I-55 interchange. However, 46,000 drivers drive along this area, so there isn’t a part of this interstate that isn’t busy. The path of I-220 mirrors that of Natchez Trace Parkway, except it gets you from Ridgeland to South Jackson faster or vice versa.

I-20

Distance: Vicksburg to Pelahatchie

Vicksburg to Pelahatchie Average traffic: 52,900 drivers

52,900 drivers Worst Spot: I-55 South State Street merger in Jackson, 110,500 drivers

Most would expect the highest traffic concentration along I-20 would be at the stack. Not quite. It is actually along the South State Street interchange. Over 100,000 drivers travel along this route over two days. The lowest traffic area is around Pelahatchie, which sees 27,000 drivers over two days.

I-55

Distance: Terry to Canton

Terry to Canton Average traffic: 83,600 drivers

83,600 drivers Worst Spot: East Fortification Street interchange in Jackson, 125,000 drivers

I-55 receives more traffic than I-20. Like I-20, the most congested area on average is not at the stack, but it’s pretty close to it in distance. The highest concentration of traffic is between East Fortification and County Line Road. The lowest concentration was I-55 North around Owens Estates in Terry and I-55 North past the Nissan Plant in Canton.