Hattiesburg mayor announces bid for additional term

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced Monday his bid for a second term

Barker was first elected July of 2017, and he has served for nearly four years. The declaration was posted to his social media early Monday, where he attributed his success as mayor to the collaboration, hard work and mutual trust from citizens.

Barker has served Hattiesburg in the Mississippi House of Representatives, starting in 2007.

“With a deliberate approach to seeing equitable progress across all wards and re-establishing our financial footing, so that we can continue to dream big, we’ve moved the needle in a lot of areas,” he stated.

Mayor Barker said his greatest achievement is the spirit of cooperation, optimism and boldness that has been developed since he has become mayor that gives him confidence in moving forward.

If elected, arker will serve an additional four years as Mayor of the City of Hattiesburg.