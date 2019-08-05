Hattiesburg murder suspect on the run is believed to be in Jackson: Armed and dangerous

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- The Hattiesburg Police Department needs help locating a suspect wanted in the July 20, 2019, Steelman Grocery capital murder investigation.

According to HPD, Eric Williams, 20, aka “Lil E”, of Jackson, is roughly 6 ft tall, 165 lbs., low cut hair, an active gang member, and Jackson, Mississippi is his last known location. He is believed to still be in the Jackson area.

He has active warrants for capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and criminal street gang activity.

He considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement agency, Hattiesburg Police, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.