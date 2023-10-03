JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hattiesburg restaurateur is planning to open three restaurants in the Jackson area.

The Clarion Ledger reported Robert St. John is planning to open two Ed’s Burger Joints, but the locations have not been finalized. St. John currently owns the Ed’s Burger Joint in Hattiesburg.

The third restaurant in the Jackson area would be El Rayo, which would be a Tex Mex business. St. John closed the El Rayo in Hattiesburg in order to take the strain off of the kitchen, which also prepares meals at Crescent City Grill.

No opening dates have been set for the new restaurants.