Hattiesburg softens penalties for pot
Approach meant to give first time offenders second-chance
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - Hattiesburg unanimously votes to approve an ordinance removing jail time for first-time offenders found with less than 30 grams of Marijuana.
This ordinance gives first-time offenders a fighting chance at making better decisions in the future.
They also voted on an ordinance, stating drug paraphernalia cannot be sold within 750 feet (0.23 km) of a school or church, which passed as well.
