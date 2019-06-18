Local News

Hattiesburg softens penalties for pot

Approach meant to give first time offenders second-chance



Posted: Jun 18, 2019 05:47 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 05:48 PM CDT

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - Hattiesburg unanimously votes to approve an ordinance removing jail time for first-time offenders found with less than 30 grams of Marijuana.

This ordinance gives first-time offenders a fighting chance at making better decisions in the future.

They also voted on an ordinance, stating drug paraphernalia cannot be sold within 750 feet (0.23 km) of a school or church, which passed as well.

