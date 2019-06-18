Hattiesburg softens penalties for pot

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - Hattiesburg unanimously votes to approve an ordinance removing jail time for first-time offenders found with less than 30 grams of Marijuana.

This ordinance gives first-time offenders a fighting chance at making better decisions in the future.

To be clear: Marijuana is NOT legal in Hattiesburg now. Councilwoman Mary Dryden spoke before the motion was passed to hammer this point home. This ordinance simply gives first time offenders a fighting chance at making better decisions in the future. More on this at 9/10 @WJTV — Jesse Finver (@JfinverSports12) June 18, 2019

They also voted on an ordinance, stating drug paraphernalia cannot be sold within 750 feet (0.23 km) of a school or church, which passed as well.