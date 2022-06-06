JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Existing gun laws here in Mississippi are the exact laws President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to change.

In Mississippi, there are no magazine limits, no red flag laws and no required background checks for private gun sales.

There are also no waiting periods to purchase a gun. You must be at least 18-years-old to purchase a gun. At 21, you can apply for an expanded permit.

This expanded permit allows you to legally enter schools, churches, polling places and any meeting of Legislature with a concealed firearm.

Jackson had a total of 153 homicides in 2021.

With the extreme increase in gun-related violence lately, a gun shop owner in Flowood shared if he’s seen an increase in business.

“In the last week or two, we haven’t seen a lot of sporting rifles come out. However, we have seen a lot of handgun sales go up, along with ammunition, especially our classes. The demand for training is just huge right now,” said Gun Tactical CEO John White.

According to the CDC, Mississippi has the highest firearm injury death rate and the highest homicide mortality death rate in the country.