Hawkins Field in Jackson recognized as national historic landmark

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Before there was a Jackson Medgar Evers International Airport, there was an airstrip in northwest Jackson known as Hawkins Field. This importance piece of the capital city’s history was recognized as a national historic landmark on Thursday evening.

“A building unfortunately that perhaps has been a little neglected, that now rises to take its place in the pantheon of historic places in our valued country,” said Municipal Airport Authority CEO Paul Brown.

That means there’s a ton of history behind it. Some people said it even helped put Jackson on the map.

“This was the start of Jackson being connected to the world and by association the world being connected to Jackson,” said Brown.

Hawkins Field was Jackson’s first airport. Jackson mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said that this new distinction hits home.

“Airports are able to connect our young people to the world. The greatest joy and gift you can give is the benefit to travel and I learned that from my mother who was a flight attendant for thirty years. I’m happy to stand before you and to be part of what’s taking place,” said Mayor Lumumba.

Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons said that after Jackson Medgar Wiley International Airport gained southwest Airline. This new title is the icing top of the cake.

“A week ago we were in a ceremony participating where the Medgar Evers Airport was adding another airline coming into the airline coming into the area, then being here today let’s me know that the future is bright,” said Commissioner Simmons.

He also said that people outside of Jackson tend to think of us as a city with endless infrastructure problems, but this helps show that Jackson is much more than that.