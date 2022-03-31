JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Construction on the Hawthorn Drive bridge over Eubanks Creek in Jackson is expected to be completed by the end of April 2022.

The Northside Sun reported the bridge was shut down to traffic in April 2018 due to structural issues. Construction did not start for the bridge for about three years because of a lack of funds.

The One Percent Infrastructure Sales Tax Commission provided $478,353.40 for the bridge replacement, which is estimated to cost $528,000. The newspaper reported the city received $50,000 in BP settlement funds to help with the construction.