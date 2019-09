RANKIN, Miss. (WJTV)- A hay barn catches fire in the Walters Community of Rankin County.

According to EOC Director Mike Word, the Walters, Pelahatchie, Puckett, and Evergreen Fire Departments responded to the fire which was endangering two other hay barns.

The quick response of theses volunteer firefighters is credited with saving the landowner’s two barns completely full of hay. Only one was a total loss.

Pafford EMS, and Rankin EOC augmented the response.

No injuries reported.