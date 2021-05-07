Hazardous waste disposal in Clinton to be held Saturday

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton Public Works Department will host the spring hazardous waste disposal opportunity on Saturday, May 8.

The event will be held at the Public Works Facility located at 525 Springridge Road from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

Neighbors are encouraged to dispose of common household chemical waste, such as used motor oil, paint, paint thinners, propane tanks, batteries, aerosols, antifreeze and insecticides, by bringing it to the facility for proper disposal.

Other common items of household waste include car batteries, tires, fluorescent bulbs and electronics (computers, printers, TV’s, etc.). Any chemical or article that is designated by the United States Environmental Protection Agency to be “hazardous” will be collected on this day.

For more information, call 601-924-2239 or click here.