HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – Hazlehurst police said a man shot and killed his brother in a fight over a dog.

The shooting happened at a home on North Street in Hazlehurst on Monday, May 1.

According to police, Lawrence O’Neill was charged with murder in connection to the death of his brother, 60-year-old Joseph O’Neil. No bond has been set for Lawrence O’Neill.

Investigators said Joseph O’Neill died from a gunshot wound at a local hospital.

Their mother told police that the brothers had been fighting over a dog.