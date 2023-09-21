HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a mother of three in Hazlehurst.

Police said the shooting happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Monday, September 18 at a home on Beasley Road.

According to investigators, 25-year-old Clavarzea Thomas, of Hazlehurst, and 26-year-old Lexus Ball, of Pinola, were arguing before the shooting. They said Ball was shot in the head and taken to the Copiah County Medical Center. She was later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

Police said Ball died from her injuries on Wednesday, September 19.

Lexus Ball (Courtesy: Hazlehurst Police Dept.)

Clavarzea Thomas (Courtesy: Hazlehurst Police Dept.)

Thomas has been charged with murder. He is being held at the Copiah County Detention Center.