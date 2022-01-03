Hazlehurst police officer’s son found dead on Larkin Street

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – The son of a Hazlehurst police officer was found dead on a road on Sunday, January 2.

Hazlehurst Police Chief Darion Murray said officers responded to a report of a body on Larkin Street around 2:00 a.m. The body was identified as Charles Stewart Jr., 0.

According to a initial report, Stewart died from a gunshot wound to the head. However, authorities are awaiting for the results from the crime lab to determine how Stewart died.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is the lead agency on the case, and Hazlehurst police will assist. Murray said there are no suspects at this time.