HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – Hazlehurst police are working to find a missing man.

Police said Larry King was last seen leaving his home on E. Whitworth Street on Sunday, August 20 between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts can contact the Hazlehurst Police Department at 601-894-1181 or the Hazlehurst Fire Department at 601-894-2686.