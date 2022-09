COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hazlehurst woman died in a single-car crash on Highway 28 in Copiah County on Sunday, September 25.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said Kiara Shannon, 29, was driving east on the highway in a 2014 Nissan Altima when her car left the roadway and overturned around 8:22 a.m. near Barlow Road. She was ejected from the car. She died from her injuries.

The crash is being investigating by MHP.