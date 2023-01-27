UPDATE:

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The hazmat incident has been cleared, according to MDOT.

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – A hazmat incident has blocked all lanes of Gluckstadt Road near Interstate 55 in Madison County.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported the incident just before 1:00 p.m.

According to the City of Gluckstadt, the incident was reported at Vertex on Industrial Drive. The Madison County EMA reported a FedEx truck leaked organic peroxide.

Officials evacuated the area from I-55 east to Weisenburger Road from Gluckstadt Road south to Industrial Dr. and Parkway East.

Madison County School District leaders said students at Academy Options Center Alternative School were evacuated out of precaution and taken to Germantown High School. Students are being dismissed by normal schedule from the high school.

City leaders said E3 Environmental responded the scene to evaluate the situation. There have been no injuries.

Officials said all lanes of Gluckstadt Road East of I-55 have been blocked while crews respond to the scene.

Drivers who exit I-55 will be directed to travel westbound only on Gluckstadt Road.