JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Hinds Behavioral Health Services (HBHS) will host a food giveaway on Friday, May 27.

The giveaway will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the HBHS parking lot.

Organizers said for neighbors to qualify for the food giveaway, they must be a current HBHS client, must be 18 or older, and meet income level requirements.

Food pick up will be on a first come, first serve basis. A needs application must be completed and approved prior to pick up. Participants can contact HBHS for application help at 601-321-2400.