JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friends are remembering the life of 73-year-old Charles Sudduth, Jr.

“He was a simple man. He was a gentleman. He had a ready smile, and he was more than just a landlord,” said Val Vickery, a friend of Sudduth.

Known as Max to many, Sudduth was shot and killed in Jackson. His body was discovered by his family on Wednesday, January 10.

“He lived in Jackson. He made his living in Jackson. He cared for Jackson, and he grew up in Jackson. And he would say Mississippi deserves a good capital city, and we can do better than this,” Vickery said.

Robert Jackson, 31, was charged in connection to Sudduth’s death. Jackson’s grandmother said he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in the past.

Jackson, 31, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery. A judge set his bond at $3 million ($1 million for each charge).

Vickery’s husband, Barry, said Max’s life of service speaks volumes.

“He was a resident of Belhaven, and he was a participant in the community,” he said.