Health care professionals discuss opioid epidemic in Mississippi Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - As the war against opioids continues around the United States, health care professionals are meeting to find solutions and discuss possible alternative treatments.

The Mississippi Association of Addiction Professionals (MAAP), is hosting the 29th Annual Conference at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl. Over the course of a four-day span, MAAP will host seminars and workshops to help medical professionals provide better care around the Magnolia State.

With this year's theme being "Lei'ing A Foundation For Recovery," MAAP's goal is to educate attendees on "the many different routes or therapeutic modalities that can be used to get on the road of recovery in Mississippi."

Workshops and seminars focused on various topics including: music and the brain, sex addiction, time management, group therapy, and the HIV epidemic in Mississippi.