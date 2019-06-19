Health initiative targets 5 key threats to American people, like addiction and obesity

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Health workers in Mississippi who are looking to grow their careers are getting help through a charity started by New York's former mayor.

Representatives with the Bloomberg American Health Initiative say they are focusing on the improvement of five different key health threats plaguing the people in the US: Addiction and overdose, environmental challenges, obesity and the food the system, risks to adolescent health and violence.

Those who work in one of the five fields say the initiative is a great opportunity, especially here in Mississippi.