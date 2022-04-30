VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg COVID-19 Literacy Program will host a wellness program on Cinco de Mayo for the city’s Hispanic community.

The Vicksburg Post reported the event will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at El Sombrero Restaurant on Cypress Centre Drive on Thursday, May 5. Program organizers will provide a DJ and information about health and wellness programs.

Program leaders said the purpose of the event is to address COVID-related mental health issues. They explained that many people are experiencing anxiety, depression and isolation due to the pandemic.