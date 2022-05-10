JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In Mississippi, many are preparing for what a post-Roe America could look like.

Mississippi’s long-standing birth and social disparities inspired Getty Israel to found Sisters in Birth, a women’s health clinic. However, Israel said getting comprehensive services in Mississippi has been a long journey.

“We can’t claim to be a pro-life state, fighting on one front, and that is to eradicate or dismantle a woman’s right to abortion while not making sure that she has all the support she needs, including childbirth education. The problem is Mississippi doesn’t want to pay for anything that seems to work,” she said.

Israel said she is fighting for funds to build Mississippi’s first birth center.

In an interview on CNN, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) said he was supportive of getting women the help they need.