HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A hearing was held on Monday, March 21 for an assistant principal who was fired over reading a children’s book to students.

The Hinds County School District argued Toby Price did not act professionally when he read a book to second graders at Gary Road Elementary School that depicted nude bottoms. They said he used poor judgment.

Price said he chose the book I Need a New Butt to read to students because he thought it was funny.

A second hearing will take place on Monday, March 28.