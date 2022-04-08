JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, April 8, Special Judge Jess Dickinson held a status conference on the dispute over the City of Jackson’s garbage contract.

Dickinson said he wanted to hear both sides of the dispute before making changes to his previous ruling on April 1, 2022. He said he believes state law gives the mayor the authority to veto the City Council’s ‘no’ vote on the garbage contract.

However, attorneys representing the City Council objected. They said if the matter is true, it takes away the City Council’s power as a legislative branch and gives Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba the right to operate by minority rule.

The mayor’s attorneys requested the matter at hand be dismissed because the City Council requested clarification on a veto after the judge filed an initial opinion and judgment on April 1.

“We are trying to make certain that we don’t do anything to harm our position, and at this point in time while there is a desire for clarification, we are going to leave it based on what the record revealed,” said Lumumba.

“We will get a fundamental ruling that the legislative branch of the City of Jackson will never be a rubber stamp for anyone, and their votes matter. The majority rule matters, and we will return to regular in the City of Jackson,” said Deshun Martin, the attorney for the Jackson City Council.

After hearing arguments, Dickinson said a court would decide the matter soon.