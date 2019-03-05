Local News

Hearing set for 14-year-old girl accused of killing mother

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) - A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday for a 14-year-old Mississippi girl who is accused of stabbing and shooting her mother to death in January.

A judge is scheduled to decide if there's enough evidence to send Amariyona Hall's case to a Pike County grand jury. She was arrested and charged with murder after the Jan. 5 death of her mother, Ericka Hall. Amariyona Hall's 12-year-old sister was arrested and charged as a juvenile.

Under Mississippi law, children 13 and older accused of certain crimes are automatically charged as adults. Judges can later transfer cases to youth court.

Sheriff Kenny Cotton has said deputies were called to the Hall home days earlier after Ericka Hall reported her daughters tried to run her over with a vehicle. Hall declined to press charges.

