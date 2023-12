MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County supervisors plan to hold a public hearing in January to discuss convenience store zoning at Lake Caroline.

The Madison County Journal reported the hearing will address the zoning classification and commercial definition for the property. Officials said the property is on the corner of Stribling Road and Caroline Boulevard.

Neighbors in the area have opposed the development for years.

The hearing will be held on January 16, 2024.