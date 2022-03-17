JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A hearing has been scheduled after Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba filed a complaint against the Jackson City Council over the garbage contract.

Special Judge Jess H. Dickinson scheduled the hearing and status conference for 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 21 in Hinds County Chancery Court.

The mayor filed a complaint against the City Council on Wednesday, March 9 asking a judge who has the right to issue an emergency contract. The complaint seeks to declare a local emergency concerning the collection of residential solid waste.

The city’s current contract with Waste Management is set to expire on April 1, 2022.