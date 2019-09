Dr. Timothy Quinn offered some advice on avoiding heat stroke and exhaustion.

Heat-related illnesses can happen when the body overheats due to the inability to cool down.

If you develop signs and symptoms of heat injury, stop the activity immediately.

Heat exhaustion includes thirst, headache, fatigue, rapid heart rate, weakness, and clammy skin.

Heat stroke signs include confusion, loss of consciousness, seizures, and a fever 105 degrees or more.