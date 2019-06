COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - A heavy machinery truck crashed in Copiah County near the exit on Gallman Road.

Troopers say the truck was heading north on I-55 when it veered off the overpass and crashed.

The driver was airlifted to UMMC in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and troopers say they believe the driver may have been distracted.